'It Makes For Good Viewing': Former India Cricketer Has Unique Take On Kohli-Gambhir Spat

Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the recent altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2023 match, calling it the biggest talking point in the tournament so far. Chopra explained that the incident stems from a previous match between RCB and LSG, during which Gambhir made some gestures towards the Chinnaswamy crowd. While the reason behind Gambhir's gestures remains unclear, Chopra pointed out that there is clearly something brewing between the two superstars of Indian cricket.

Chopra went on to describe how Kohli's reactions during the recent match suggested that he was treating it like a grudge match and was trying to vent his anger. The cameras were constantly trained on Kohli, capturing his every reaction to the match, as he got involved in multiple altercations with LSG players and eventually with mentor Gautam Gambhir. While this kind of drama may make for good viewing, Chopra noted that it leaves a sour taste for Indian cricket fans to see two legends of the game getting involved in such an incident.

"The story of Kohli and Gambhir is the biggest talking point. The whole story is that when the last match between RCB and LSG happened, Gautam made some gestures at the Chinnaswamy crowd. Where those gestures came from and why they were made is something that you and I will never know. What we can see is that something is happening between them," Chopra said.

"When the Bangalore team arrives here in Lucknow, the cameras are on Kohli and he reacts to every wicket and every catch as if it's a World Cup match against Pakistan. It's like a grudge match and he's trying to vent his anger. We see multiple altercations, whether it's with Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, or Kyle Mayers," he added.

"It makes for good viewing because people like to watch things like Bigg Boss. But when we deep dive and look at it as an Indian cricket fan, where one is a modern-day great and the other is a multiple-time World Cup winner and member of parliament and they get involved in such an incident, it leaves a sour taste," Chopra stated.

Chopra says Kohli is not worthy of being a role model

Chopra also slammed Kohli, saying that he is not worthy of being a role model despite all his achievements. Chopra said a role model is someone who people can aspire to be like. He further stated that kids should be like former India captain MS Dhoni and follow in his footsteps.

"I want to emphasize that the behavior being displayed in front of us is not appropriate for a role model. A role model is someone whom we can aspire to be like and follow in their footsteps. For me, MS Dhoni is the epitome of a role model. When I talk to my kids about role models, I will encourage them to be like Dhoni. That's all I have to say about this issue," Chopra said.

