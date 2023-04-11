'It Was A Bit Painful, You Need To Lead From The Front: Wasim Jaffer Criticises KL Rahul

Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian opener, has criticized KL Rahul's batting approach in the 212-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Rahul struggled to score runs at the flat track of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, managing only 18 runs off 20 balls with just one boundary. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) played match-winning knocks to upset RCB at their home ground as Lucknow Super Giants registered a narrow one-wicket victory.

'I am surprised'

Jaffer said that he was surprised to KL Rahul bat at such a low strike rate. He said that the captain needs to lead from the front when a team is chasing a target of over 200 runs. Jaffer expressed his disappointment with Rahul's painful knock and advised him to change his intent while batting. Jaffer also highlighted how Rahul's slow start puts pressure on other batters to take risks.

“I am surprised. It was a bit painful as well. When you are chasing 213 and you are the captain, you need to lead from the front," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

“Rahul will have to change his intent. LSG have a very good batting line-up. In the current team, Krunal Pandya hasn’t fired yet, same with Deepak Hooda. Also, there is a lot of depth in the batting. He will need to show some intent because the team has really good back-ups. It’s not like LSG would not be able to score runs if Rahul gets out," he added.

“We have seen Rahul play blazing knocks, but sometimes in franchise cricket, he takes up a little too much time. That puts pressure on the non-striker and the players in the dugout as well. The other batters thus have to take unnecessary risks. Rahul can play attacking cricket. It’s just that he needs to bat with more positive intent," Jaffer said.

This is not the first time KL Rahul has received criticism for his selfish batting approach in the IPL. He has been at the receiving end for the past three-four seasons due to his cautious batting approach. KL Rahul, however, still manages to finish as one of the top run-scorers for his team despite his slow batting style.

Image: BCCI