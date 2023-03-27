Jadeja Sends CSK Fans Into Ecstasy With Iconic Allu Arjun's Pushpa Impersonation | WATCH

IPL 2023: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jadeja arrived in Tamil Nadu after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Australia. On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Chennai-based franchise shared a video from CSK's practice session at Chepauk Stadium. The practice session was attended by thousands of fans, who came to see their favourite stars live in action.

In the video, Jadeja can be seen imitating the iconic pose of Allu Arjun from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The video shows Jadeja striking the signature Pushpa pose amid loud cheers from the crowd. The post has garnered more than 70,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes since being shared and looks to garner more eyeballs with every pasing hour

Jadeja was named the captain of Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's IPL. However, he was replaced by former skipper MS Dhoni mid-season after CSK registered seven consecutive losses at the start of the season. Jadeja continued to play as a regular member but was soon ruled out of the competition due to an injury.

Meanwhile, CSK acquired England's Test captain Ben Stokes in the IPL 2023 auction to further strengthen their squad. CSK bought Stokes for a whopping sum of Rs. 16.25 crore. While Stokes' acquisition was a significant move, CSK had also retained star players such as Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Chahar ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

CSK are slated to play their first match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31, 2023. The match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. With Stokes and Jadeja leading the charge, the former champions will be looking to add a fifth IPL trophy to their collection in the upcoming season of the world's richest T20 league.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: Twitter/CSK