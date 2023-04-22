Jadeja Talks About First 'Mahendra Singh' To Inspire His Cricket Journey Before Dhoni

IPL 2023: Over the past few years, Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of India's finest all-rounders, exhibiting his exceptional spin bowling skills, brilliant fielding, and improving batting abilities across formats. In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he is a valuable member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. Although Jadeja's captaincy role was taken away from him last season, it is reported that discussions with his former and current captain MS Dhoni convinced him to stay with the team.

Ravindra Jadeja recently revealed to Star Sports that his childhood coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan, from Jamnagar, was the first person named Mahendra or MS to influence his cricket journey and not MS Dhoni. Jadeja said that he has told this to Dhoni as well that his cricketing journey has been limited between Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Jadeja started his India career under the captaincy of Dhoni and still continues to play under him at CSK in the IPL.

“I have told Mahi bhai this as well that, meri cricket ki journey Mahendra Singh Chouhan aur Mahendra Singh Dhoni ke beech me hi rahi hai. That is where my cricket journey started. I started in 1996 when I was eight years old in Jamnagar. Even now I sometimes go to that ground to meet sir, practice cannot happen because there are about 300 to 400 kids there so it can become a big crowd," Jadeja said on Star Sports.

Jadeja talks about how he shifted toward spin bowling

Initially, Jadeja aspired to become a fast bowler, despite his physical limitations, but his coach persuaded him to change his focus. Jadeja disclosed that he then picked up spin bowling and eventually started enjoying it after seeing the ball turn.

“When I started out I wanted to become a fast bowler. I used to think seeing fast bowlers sending in bouncers that I would also be able to do that but I never had the speed. My coach Mahendra Singh Chouhan, he told me that you are not tall enough or not fast enough so please don't be under any illusions. At the time I thought, yes I don't have the height that is required. Then I started bowling left-arm spin,” he added.

“At the time we were not able to bat too much because the turf wicket was not good. On the other hand, when the ball hits a rough and turns a lot, your interest to do that again increases. If you see that you are getting the batter out with a big spin, your interest in spin bowling increases and so I started getting more interested in it. It was upto us to make and maintain the wicket and the batter himself had to roll the wickets and stuff. So I thought I don't want to do all that, I will just stand there with the ball in hand and when the wicket is ready, I will bowl,” Jadeja said.

