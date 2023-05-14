Jonty Rhodes makes SHOCKING revelation; 'Hyderabad crowd threw nuts, hit player on head'

So far the IPL 2023 has been a bearer of a number of controversies. On Saturday another one of the sort come about. However, this time the subject isn't an intense face-off between two players on the field, rather, it is the crowd that has gotten into the act. During SRH vs LSG match, some of the spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium disregarded the rules and carried out a condemnable act.

The instance occurred when Sunrisers Hyderabad were batting, it was the 19th over of the game and Avesh Khan had the ball. After getting dispatched for a six on the second delivery by Abdul Samad, Khan bowled a high full-toss which seemed like a beamer. The on-field umpire called it a no-ball but LSG reviewed it and after reviewing it multiple times the 3rd umpire adjudged it as a fair delivery. Some members of the crowd were livid with the 3rd umpire's decision and decided to throw lethal stuff at the players.

Also read: RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Jonty Rhodes reveals the crowd hit Prerak Mankad on the head

Jonty Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of the LSG, was present at the Lucknow dugout when the ugly episode took place. Rhodes witnessed what transpired on the field and later revealed that the crowd threw nuts and bolts that made contact with Prerak Mankad, who was fielding near the boundary. Fortunately, no harm occurred to Mankad but the match proceedings remained stopped after that for several minutes.

Also visit: CSK Vs KKR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023

Ironically the player who became the target of the unruly crowd turned out to be the one to give them the hardest hit. Prerak Mankad anchored the LSG innings later on and played a significant role in handing SRH a 7-wicket defeat. Mankad was adjedged the player of the match for his 45-ball 65 runs.

With the win LSG are yet again top 4, and are on course to qualify for the playoffs. LSG will play Muymbai Indians next.