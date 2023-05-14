'Just Move On.All Right?'; Kumar Sangakkara Delivers Inspirational Speech After RCB Defeat

Rajasthan Royals succumbed to one of their worst defeats in IPL as they were bowled out for a paltry 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They couldn’t take up their home advantage as they played their last home match of this season. They will now travel to Dharamsala to take on Punjab Kings in their last IPL game.

They were once 28 for five at one point and Shimron Hetmyer’s smart cameo of 35 saved some face loss to some extent. They have to win their last game to be in contention for the playoff and, given their current form, it will be a tough task to cut out.

Kumar Sangakkara delivers an inspirational speech to rajasthan squad after disheartening loss

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Kumar Sangakkara could be seen providing an inspirational speech to the team in the aftermath of the game.

He said, "We got one more game to play. No amount of speaking and talking and doing all that. Will resolve any of the issues that we have, something that we have got to step up and do. Right?

"Irrespective of what happens in other games, we have one more game to play and win. So that's why I want you to think about. learn from this. Just move on. All Right?



"I can see the amount of hurt and disappointment. All right boys, no individual names today. Know a lot of you guys tried hard and did well. But let's together for one more game when we get to Dharamshala."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

RR Substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini