After his dramatic exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad after the 2022 season, Kane Williamson has lined up with the defending champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. While Hardik Pandya-led franchise begins their first-ever title defense against the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, Williamson appeared in a media interaction session to share his thoughts. Speaking to reporters, Williamson shed thoughts on playing under Pandya while also speaking about Shubman Gill.

“Shubman Gill is a really strong competitor. I’m sure he will learn a lot from a number of leaders he plays under. He is a fantastic guy with a great understanding of the game,” said Williamson in the virtual media interaction. The 32-year-old is most likely to open the innings with Gujarat Titans alongside Shubman, who was the second-highest run-scorer for the team last year. Williamson further heaped the youngster with praises and claimed he could also be a potential leadership candidate in the future.

“There might be leadership positions that might come“

“You could see the quality that he has. I’m sure I’d be learning a lot from a number of leaders that he’s been able to play under for a few years. And, you know, seems like a fantastic guy, and he has a really great understanding of the game. So, you know, I suppose naturally, there might be leadership positions that might come this way. But we will have to see,” the former New Zealand spimmer explained.

Williamson went on weigh in his thoughts on Pandya’s captaincy and termed him ‘a world-class player’. He was then questioned about his aspirations of leading an IPL team again. “Leadership or captaincy is a position that I’ve been involved in a over number of years with different teams. It is not something that I have to have. You want to do as much as you can with a team (in any role),” he told the reporters.

A look at Shubman Gill's IPL journey

Gill started as a teenager and has now featured in five IPL seasons, starting in 2018. He first became a regular feature for Kolkata Knight Riders, before getting roped by GT ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. Ahead of IPL 2023, he has scored 1900 runs so far in 74 matches, at a strike rate of 125.25, registering 14 half-centuries in the process.

He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for GT last season after scoring 483 runs in 16 games. In the process, he scored four half-centuries for Gujarat. His knock of 96 runs was his highest score in the series. While Rohit Sharma is the all-format captain of India, while Hardik is his deputy in T20Is.