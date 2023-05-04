Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for David Willey for the rest of the IPL 2023. Willey sustained a toe injury in the team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in which they faced a defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium by 21 runs.

Kedar Jadhav who was doing commentary for the Jio Cinema and has also played for RCB in the past was recently asked how was feeling when he was suddenly called by the team management. In a video uploaded on Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media handle, Jadhav said, "I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what are you doing, I said I am doing commentary, he said are you practising and I said yeah, twice a week I am practicing, so he asked fitness wise and I said gym and all I am doing in my hotel so I am in shape. He said give me some time, I'll call you back. That moment only I realized that he is about to call me and tell me that I want you to come and play for RCB."

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant surprise, very exciting opportunity so I wanted to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 percent", Kedar Jadhav added expressing surprise.

Kedar Jadhav's record in IPL

Kedar Jadhav till now has played 93 Indian Premier League matches in which he has been able to score 1,196 runs at an average of 22.15 and a strike rate of 123.17. Jadhav has been in tremendous form in first-class cricket and hit 555 runs in four matches with two hundred and two half-centuries.

Kedar Jadhav will be returning to the IPL set up after two years and played for the Chennai Super Kings in his last Indian Premier League match.

Coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore's current performance in IPL 2023, they stand in fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table and have had a hot and cold campaign so far in the tournament, and have won 6 and lost 4 out of the ten matches they have played till now. RCB recently defeated LSG in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 18 runs.