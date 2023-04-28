Rajasthan Royals player and young finisher Dhruv Jurel played an important 34 runs innings against Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. Jurel's innings gave the much-needed finishing push to the Royals innings and they posted 202/5 and later won the match by 32 runs. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has now heaped praise for the young Indian batter.

'I mean what a talent that kid is': Kevin Pietersen

Praising Dhruv Jurel on Star Sports Kevin Pietersen said, “It is very difficult for the opposition to dominate. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started beautifully, they (RR) finished the innings off well with Dhruv Jurel unbelievable, I mean what a talent that kid is,"

The former English batsman also praised Rajasthan Royals' batting performance and said that they have done everything right to defeat a big team like CSK. “It was incredible, they RR did everything right. It was almost what you expect from a team that plays at home because you want to make your home ground your fortress", Kevin Pietersen said.

Speaking about the key highlights of the match, Rajasthan Royals batting first managed to put up a score of 202/5 wherein Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with an innings of 77 runs off just 43 balls. Apart from Jaiswal's fifty, other batsmen including Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Dhruv Jurel ended up playing cameos and contributed to the team's win.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings started off with a slow batting approach wherein openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were just able to add 42 runs till the sixth over. Shivam Dube tried to give some acceleration to the CSK innings and played a knock of 52 runs in 33 balls which included two fours and four sixes.

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers were right on target and didn't allow the opposition batsmen to play big shots. In the end, the target proved to be too much for CSK and they lost the match by 32 runs.

Kevin Pietersen also praised Rajasthan Royals' bowling effort and said, “There is so much happening for RR and when you have got the experience of three spinners in your bowling lineup, I thought it was going to be a very, very difficult chase," Pietersen said.

“Teams batting first are getting 200 and they can defend it. I am starting to actually think setting totals is probably the way forward because of the nature of the batters going forward with their business. It is about swinging from ball one. It is all about boundaries and getting as much as you can", Pietersen concluded.