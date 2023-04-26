KKR Continue To Haunt RCB, Defeat Virat Kohli's Side By 21 Runs

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders have continued to haunt Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as they claimed an excellent 21-run victory at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Kolkata-based outfit is now unbeaten on Banaglore's home turf since 2016. This is RCB's fourth loss in IPL 2023 and they will have a tough task to cut out if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Chasing 201 to win, RCB could only manage 179 for 8 in 20 overs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/27, while Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell claimed two each.

KKR continue to haunt RCB in IPL

2023: KKR won by 21 runs

2019: KKR won by 5 wickets

2018: KKR won by 6 wickets

2017: KKR won by 6 wickets

2016: KKR won by 5 wickets pic.twitter.com/dhWGQggf7f — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2023

Virat Kohli scored 54 from 37 balls with the help of six fours but his innings went in vain as none of the other RCB batters could make a mark, or support their acting captain to forge partnerships.

Mahipal Lomror did well to make 34 from 18 balls with three sixes and one four while adding 55 runs with Kohli for the fourth wicket. KKR’s impact substitute Sharma snaffled the wickets of Faf du Plessis (17) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2) inside the powerplay to return with 4-0-30-2. Russell dismissed Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) to take two for 29.

RCB vs KKR: Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), V Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR: Impact substitutes

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma

With inputs from PTI