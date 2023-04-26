KKR Continue To Haunt RCB, Defeat Virat Kohli's Side By 21 Runs

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders have continued to haunt Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as they claimed an excellent 21-run victory at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Kolkata-based outfit is now unbeaten on Banaglore's home turf since 2016. This is RCB's fourth loss in IPL 2023 and they will have a tough task to cut out if they want to qualify for the playoffs.
Chasing 201 to win, RCB could only manage 179 for 8 in 20 overs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/27, while Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell claimed two each.
2023: KKR won by 21 runs— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2023
2019: KKR won by 5 wickets
2018: KKR won by 6 wickets
2017: KKR won by 6 wickets
2016: KKR won by 5 wickets pic.twitter.com/dhWGQggf7f
Virat Kohli scored 54 from 37 balls with the help of six fours but his innings went in vain as none of the other RCB batters could make a mark, or support their acting captain to forge partnerships.
Mahipal Lomror did well to make 34 from 18 balls with three sixes and one four while adding 55 runs with Kohli for the fourth wicket. KKR’s impact substitute Sharma snaffled the wickets of Faf du Plessis (17) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2) inside the powerplay to return with 4-0-30-2. Russell dismissed Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) to take two for 29.
Our night 💜 pic.twitter.com/vxVxuugZ0z— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), V Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat
Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma
With inputs from PTI
