KKR Players Train Hard During First Team Session At Eden Gardens Ahead Of IPL 2023 - WATCH

IPL 2023: The coveted Indian Premier League trophy has eluded Kolkata Knight Riders for the past 9 years and the Kolkata outfit is now gearing up for the upcoming challenge. KKR, in the quest to win their 3rd IPL trophy have started to train at the Eden Gardens. The Kolkata Knight Riders return to Eden after 2019 and the likes of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and others have been involved in the net sessions. KKR will open their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1st, 2023 at the Mohali Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared training video of the first practice session at Eden Gardens

A few of the Indian players who were involved in the series against Australia are expected to report for duty very shortly. Chandrakant Pandit will have KKR's reins this season and the star Indian domestic coach will be eager to stamp his authority in his very first season. As KKR shared a video on their official Twitter handle, players can be seen being involved in various activities on the pitch. From catching practice to fielding drills, running sessions and stretching all forms of cricketing activities were performed in the first training session under the strict watch of KKR coaches.

Before the start of the practice session players alongside the support staff were seen in a huddle and coach Pandit was especially seen conversing with Russell as he might have provided some special instructions to the West Indies all-rounder.

KKR Team 2023: Full Schedule