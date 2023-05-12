KKR Qualification Scenario: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For The Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a disappointing loss at their den at the Eden Gardens on Thursday night, as Rajasthan Royals stormed to a dominating win by nine wickets. Courtesy of the win, RR climbed to third in the Indian Premier League 2023 standings, and are now sitting behind table toppers Gujarat Titans, and second-placed Chennai Super Kings. However, the loss for the home side meant they found themselves seventh in the points table with 10 points to their credit.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders still manage to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs suffered a huge dent on Thursday as RR won by nine wickets with 6.5 overs remaining. They now have only a 3% chance of making it to the playoffs, as they have a net run rate of -0.357. They face Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in their next fixtures.

Kolkata Knight Riders are almost out of the race to make the IPL 2023 Playoffs

Even if they return with victories against the high-ranked opponents, they can reach only 14 points. This certainly won’t be enough to finish inside the top four standings. Meanwhile, the two-time IPL champions are currently level on points with two other teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sit a place above KKR in the IPL 2023 points table with an NRR of -0.345. While KKR’s NRR is at 0.-357, Punjab Kings have also earned 10 points, but have an NRR of -0.441. Here’s a look at the IPL 2023 points table after the Sanju Samson-led side’s win over KKR on Thursday.

IPL 2023: KKR’s remaining clashes in Indian Premier League 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on May 14, 7:30 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on May 20, 7:30 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai