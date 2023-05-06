KKR Skipper Nitish Rana's Wife Stalked And Chased In Delhi, She Shares Horrific Incident

While Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana is busy with his team playing in the Indian Premier League 2023, his wife Saachi Marwah shared a horrific incident that happened with her in New Delhi. Sacchi took to her Instagram account and claimed that she was chased by two miscreants in New Delhi and they even tried to hit her car.

Sharing the incident on her Instagram story Sachhi Marwah wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased.”

Sacchi Marwah shares horrific incident

Saachi Marwah further added that the Delhi Police was of no help for her and said in her Instagram story, “The police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time).” She further taunted the Delhi Police and said, “Aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!."

Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah got married to each other in the year 2019, she is the cousin of the Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Nitish Rana was given the responsibility to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 in place of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the tournament due to his back injury. Knight Riders are not having a good time in IPL 2023 and are placed at the eighth spot in the points table. KKR till now have played ten matches out of which they have only been able to win four and have lost the rest six matches.

The Kolkata Knight Riders team management seems to struggle with a lot of problems as till now they have not been able to find a correct team balance. The team has been struggling to find a correct opening pair and also the bowling has let the team down till now in the IPL 2023.

The team has relied on players like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell whereas the rest of the team has hardly performed till now in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders will next face the Punjab Kings in their next match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.