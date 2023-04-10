KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 13th match of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was Rinku Singh who was the real hero of the victory and won his team an almost-lost match by hitting five sixes to Yash Dayal in the final over.

Rinku Singh scored 48 off just 21 balls which included one four and six sixes out of which five came off the last over. Rinku was praised by big names in the cricketing fraternity and social media also erupted with fan reactions. The Uttar Pradesh left-handed batsman belongs to a poor family and has limited cricketing facilities.

I didn't prepare him he did it all by himself: Rinku Singh's father

Rinku Singh's father Khanchand while speaking to ANI told the struggles he faced during his life and also said that he played all his cricket by himself as he never prepared him. "I didn't prepare him he did it all by himself. I didn't buy him a bat or anything else. After some time he played in the stadium and scored runs for his team. At that time I used to say to him that he should focus on his studies, you will gain nothing by playing cricket. He didn't focus on his studies at all. He scored runs in the tournament and everybody said that your kid plays well after that I told him that if you want to play cricket you can play cricket", Rinku's father said.

"I am very happy with the way he won the match for KKR yesterday. In the future I want him to play cricket for the Indian cricket team", Rinku Singh's father added.

Coming to the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, after winning the toss and batting first Titans posted a first-inning total of 204/4 wherein Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar scored half-centuries with knocks of 53 and 63.

READ: RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023

Chasing the target Kolkata Knight Riders were in control and ended the powerplay at 43/2. KKR was well behind the required run rate and needed an acceleration. Venkatesh Iyer gave the much-needed boost to the innings and scored 83 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 207.50 which included eight fours and five sixes. However, Iyer ensured that they remain in the match but soon after his dismissal the visitors lost three wickets for the score of 155 and were 155/7.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 48 runs in 18 balls and there was no hope of their win but it was Rinku Singh who ensured that his team win the match in the last over and ended up unbeaten at 48 runs.