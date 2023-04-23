KKR Vs CSK: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 33

Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in match 33 of the IPL 2023. Knight Riders are coming off into the match after a hattrick of defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals respectively, and will look forward to breaking the streak. Chennai on the other hand looked pretty settled and won two back-to-back matches.

Ahead of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 clash the Nitish Rana-led side has a lot of issues to address as they will look forward to winning a match after three back-to-back losses. The Knight Riders' batting let them down in the last match against Delhi Capitals and the team was bowled out for just a score of 127. The team has also looked dependent on the performances of individual players like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh whereas on the other hand, the bowling looks absolutely shattered and till now has not been able to leave any impact except the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand are coming off winning their last two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. The MS Dhoni-led side looks quite settled and the team's batting has been one of their biggest positives till now. The bowling which was also one of the weak links of the team links till now also looked balanced in the last match against SRH.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, K Khejroliya, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash, David Wiese

Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023: Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings dominate against Kolkata Knight Riders in the head-to-head record as the men in yellow till now have emerged victorious in 17 matches out of the 27 they have played vs KKR. Knight Riders on the other hand have been able to be on the winning side nine times.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips:

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni(wk/c),

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Varun Chakravarthy