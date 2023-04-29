KKR Vs GT: Andre Russell Livid, Nitish Rana In Disbelief After Suyash Sharma's Error

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their fifth defeat in the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans crushed them by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens. Riding on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's excellent 81 and some late onslaught from Andre Russell helped them in placing a competitive score of 180 at the loss of seven wickets. But Gujarat eased their way to the target as David Miller and Vijay Shankar ensured a thrilling run chase in Kolkata.

In the 15th over, Russell bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Miller, who looked in the mood. The South African batsman had a massive edge, and the ball hovered in the air for quite a while. Suyash Sharma kept his eyes on the ball the entire time but failed to follow it up as he completely missed the flight of the ball.

Andre Russell vented his anger as Suyash Sharma dropped crucial catch of David Miller

Russell couldn't hide his frustration, and as the camera panned towards him as he appeared to be very miffed with the leg spinner. KKR skipper Nitish Rana also looked in disbelief, and it haunted them as Gujarat had a smooth victory over their opponents.

