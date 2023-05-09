Kolkata Knight Riders won another final over thriller in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday. The two-time IPL champions defeated Punjab Kings by five wickets to register their fifth win of the season. They climbed to fifth in the points table with Rinku Singh’s winning shot to claim the victory, which also took them a step closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Alongside Rinku Singh’s effort, Kolkata Knight Riders much of their victory to the Caribbean superstar Andre Russell, who struck carnage at the Eden Gardens. With 26 runs required to win in 12 balls, Russell hit three sixes off Sam Curran’s 19th over. However, drama ensued in the penultimate ball of the IPL 2023 Match 53 as Russell perished on 42 off 23 due to a runout.

ALSO READ | IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: KKR Goes To 5th Spot After Win Vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS: "We have a finisher this year in Rinku"

It was Rinku who found himself on the strike and struck Arshdeep for a four towards fine leg to clinch the win. After the match, Russell went on to win the Player of the Match award and revealed his chat with Rinku after his dismissal. “I was definitely confident. I gave him a hug and I said to him, ‘listen, bring home the bacon for us because we need these points’. He said, ‘okay big man, no worries’. So happy days,” said Andre Russell.

The 35-year-old Jamaican then went on to explain what was on his mind during the final two overs of the game against Punjab Kings. “We already thought about it, the ball was gripping so we just wanted to stick it out. They miss their lengths and we could swing it around. Needing 30 off the final two, it was very gettable. I flicked one into the stands without really swinging at it. And that six over point put the icing on the cake. I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku,” he said.

ALSO READ | MI Vs RCB IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: It's Rohit Vs Virat! Who Will Win?

Further shedding light on Rinku’s final ball finish, Russell added, “He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he's been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He's very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training. Feeling good, now!!”.