KKR Vs RCB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Registers Unique Record, Tries To Rescue KKR

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first home match of the season. The Kolkata-based franchise lost their first match to Punjab Kings and will seek the first win of their season. RCB registered a commanding win over Mumbai Indians as a certain Virat Kohli powered them to a strong start.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was traded with Gujarat Giants as Lockie Ferguson moved to the other side. The wicket-keeper batsman did display a glimpse of his brilliance in the last match and he has finally lived up to the expectations as he scored his maiden IPL half-century at Eden Gardens. Gurbaz also became the first Afghanistan batsman to score a fifty in the history of the IPL.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz broke a unique record during KKR vs RCB

Gurbaz is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in the world and hit his 200th six in the T20 matches against a dangerous RCB in IPL. Riding on his bat KKR posted a massive 204 runs on the board and it remains to be seen whether the player will be given a long run to prove his worth on the side.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB vs KKR playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, N Jagadeeshan, David Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: A Rawat, F Allen, S Prabhudessai, M Lomror, S Yadav