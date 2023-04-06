KKR Vs RCB: Sanjay Bangar Provides Huge Update On Reece Topley & Hazlewood's Participation

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023 due to the injury he suffered during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign opener against Mumbai Indians. Speaking to the commentators during the match, RCB's batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the development as the franchise clashed against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. It is worth noting that Topley is the third first-team player for RCB to be ruled out of the IPL 2023 season.

Topley joined players like Will Jacks, and Rajat Paitdar to be out of the tournament due to injuries. However, the team is expecting Australian star pacer Josh Hazlewood to join the RCB IPL 2023 squad on April 14. The 32-year-old is expected to play his first match of the season on April 17, while RCB expect Wanindu Hasaranga to join the team on April 10.

IPL 2023: David Willey shines during KKR vs RCB, after replacing Reece Topley

Meanwhile, the Faf du Plessis-led franchise decided to play David Willey as the replacement for Reece Topley against KKR on Thursday. Willey proved to be a useful addition to the playing XI as he created a hattrick chance for himself in the fourth over itself. In the first innings of the KKR vs RCB match, Willey dismissed Venkatesh Iyer on 3 off 7, reducing KKR to 26/1.

He then dismissed Mandeep Singh in the very next ball to prove his worth. However, he failed to complete the hattrick as Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a rescue act for the two-time IPL champions. Gurbaz was dismissed by Karn Sharma in the 12th over of the match. Interestingly, Karn also created a hattrick chance by removing Andre Russell for a golden duck.

RCB's playing XI vs KKR: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Rana*, RK Singh, AD Russell, SN Thakur, SP Narine, Suyash Sharma, TG Southee, UT Yadav, CV Varun

RCB's Impact Player options vs KKR: A Rawat, F Allen, S Prabhudessai, M Lomror, S Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Michael Bracewell