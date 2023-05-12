KKR Vs RR: BCCI Slaps Fine On Jos Buttler For Showing Dissent At Jaiswal Following Run-out

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in dominating fashion at the Eden Gardens, courtesy of a combined effort by the team. While Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with another four-wicket haul, Trent Boult ripped apart the KKR top-order with his pace and grabbed three wickets in total. However, one of the prominent members of the RR squad was fined 10% of his match fees for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct on Friday.

As per a statement issued by the Indian Premier League, Jos Buttler has been handed a fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. It is understood that IPL issued the sanction because the 32-year-old English batsman showed dissent at Yashasvi Jaiswal following his runout in the second innings. While Buttler was runout cheaply in the second over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase, Jaiswal went on to hit an unbeaten knock of 98 runs in 47 balls.

IPL's statement on Jos Buttler

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11. Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL’s statement on Friday read.

'Gives me responsibility to do even better': Yashasvi Jaiswal on Jos Buttler's runout

After the match, Jaiswal was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning knock that saw him hit a four to clinch victory in style. During the post-match presentation, Jaiswal shed light on Buttler’s runout and said, “I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said to keep playing my game, and not think about that run out. I'm just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams”.

Jaiswal registered the fastest half-century ever in the history of IPL on Thursday night. He took only 13 balls to complete his fifty and better his tally of runs in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard. He is now second in the list just one run behind table topper Faf du Plessis.