KKR Vs RR Today IPL Match Prediction: Dream 11, Predicted XI, Toss Update, Pitch Report

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and the match stands very important for both the teams eyeing the tournament playoffs. Both teams stand at ten points from 11 matches and are placed at the number five and six spots.

The Kolkata Knight Riders on one end are coming off a win against the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad and are coming with a winning momentum into the match. The team's key players like Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh are one of the key strengths of the side but the team would still like a better performance from its openers. The KKR bowling lineup as well has not yet performed up to the expectations and with the tournament inching towards the last phase it is very important that the team's bowling comes into form.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, despite a good start to the tournament are coming into the match off a losing streak and would like to return back to winning ways in the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has done well in every department but has failed to capitalise on important moments. The franchise would hope to win their match against KKR and also put one more step toward getting into the playoffs.

KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Qualification Scenario

The Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting in the fifth spot and have ten points from 11 matches. The team needs to win the left three out of three matches to make a place in the last four of the tournament and also keep their fortunes in their hands. Otherwise, the team will have to depend upon other teams and their performances.

Click here to check qualification scenarios of all IPL teams

KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other end have now started to gain momentum after a poor start to the tournament and they almost have the same qualification scenario as Rajasthan Royals. The team needs to win all of their leftover matches and they are also sitting on ten points from 11 matches. If they will win all of their leftover matches, this will take them to 16 points, which is always considered enough to finish in the top four of the tournament.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: R. Gurbaz, N. Jagadeeshan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, CV Varun, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, and Obed McCoy

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Jason Roy, and Suyash Sharma

KKR vs RR today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

As the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Nitish Rana-led side has more chances to win over Sanju Samson's Royals due to the current form of both the teams, and also the Knight Riders playing at their home.

KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson(wk/c)

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-Rounder: Andre Russell, David Wiese

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Sunil Narine

KKR vs RR IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata is often known to be useful for the batsman and the ground has also produced many high-scoring matches. However, as the game will progress the pitch will also offer a lot of help to the spinners but since the match is in the evening, batting on the surface will be easier.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Having a look at the head-to-head record between both the teams, till now both the teams have played 27 matches in which Kolkata Knight Riders have been able to win 14 matches whereas, RR has been on the winning side for 12 times. One match between both the teams was not able to produce any result and was washed out due to rain.