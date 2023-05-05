When Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad met for the first time in IPL 2023, the crowd at Eden Gardens and the millions in front of their respective screens were left in awe of the blistering century of Harry Brook. At that juncture, it seemed SRH got the man who could take the side all the way. However, since then everything went south for Harry Brook, and on Thursday, when the sides squared off again at the return fixture, Brook went without troubling the scorers. Upon watching the English batsman's struggle, Australian bowling great Brett Lee opined that SRH should take the hard decision.

Chasing 172, SRH was on the lookout for a partnership as the team was in a nervy situation at 53/3. In comes Harry Brook, and the fans of SRH hoped that with him some appeasement is also on the way, as he was due for a big innings after weeks of struggle. But much to the disappointment of the SRH fans, Brook's stay on the crease was short-lived and after playing 4 deliveries he made his way back without adding anything to the SRH total. Following his wicket, Sunrisers Hyderabad did get some solidarity in the form of Heinrich Klassen and Aiden Markram's 70-run stand but it went in vain as Sunrisers lost the match by 5 runs.

Also Read: RR Vs GT Today Match IPL Live Score

KKR vs SRH: Brett Lee gives his say on Harry Brook after another duck

Following the match, the reasons behind Hyderabad's dismal performance were highlighted by the experts and so were the potential actions. Brett Lee, who is a member of the Jio Cinema expert panel stated that decision-makers at Sunrisers Hyderabad should make a call on Harry Brook. The former pacer is of the view that the Englishman batsman is not in the right frame of mind.

"He is obviously a class player. He has got Test hundreds. He has got a hundred here as well. But I feel SRH are losing a spot. Maybe they bring someone else instead of Harry Brook for a couple of games. They are losing," Lee told Jio Cinema. "Nothing against Harry Brook, he is a gun. But he is not in the right mindset," he added.