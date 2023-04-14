KKR Vs SRH: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 19

KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. The Nitish Rana-led side is coming off a historic three-wicket win vs Gujarat Titans whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad also grabbed their first win of the tournament against Punjab Kings. Both teams would like to continue their winning momentum.

Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders after facing a defeat against Punjab Kings in their first match bounced back with an 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore and also achieved a historic last-over win against Gujarat Titans after Rinku Singh hit five sixes in the last over.

Coming to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team led by Aiden Markram was finally able to break their losing streak and registered their first win of the tournament against the Punjab Kings. Rahul Tripathi ensured that his team crosses the line and played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs and took his team to an eight-wicket victory.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Glenn Phillips, U Yadav, Abdul Samad, A Hosein, M Dagar

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders dominate in the head-to-head record and have won 15 out of the 23 matches they have played whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has been victorious eight times. Coming to the record in the last five matches, here as well KKR dominates over SRH as they have won the last four of the five matches they have played whereas the Hyderabad-based franchise has been on the winning for once.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen(wk)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Mayank Agarwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Varun Chakravarthy