KKR Vs SRH Today IPL Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Toss Update

Eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 47 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH is coming off a nine-run victory against the Delhi Capitals but till now has not had the best of the Indian Premier League 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand as well have had a hot and cold campaign in the tournament and now would like to maintain some consistency.

The Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders till now have been able to win three out of the nine matches they have played and are placed in the eighth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. KKR now has not been able to find the correct team combination and also has relied on the performances of players like Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Rusell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand are addressing the same problem and have struggled to get the right team balance. The team has not been able to perform well in any of the departments and big names like Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Aiden Markram have failed to perform till now in the tournament.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: R. Gurbaz, N. Jagadeeshan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, CV Varun, Harshit Rana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Jason Roy, and Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: M Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

READ: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

The fans will witness the clash of the two bottom-of-the-table teams and seeing the record and current forms of both the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to emerge victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen(wk)

Batters: R. Gurbaz, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c)

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, CV Varun,

KKR vs SRH IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to be good for the batsmen and the average score batting first here has been 171. The teams batting first at this ground have been successful three out of four times and batting first at the surface will be a good decision after winning the toss.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

If we talk about the head-to-head record of both the teams. Kolkata Knight Riders will have a slight when they will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad as till now in the 24 matches played between them, KKR has been able to win 15 times whereas SRH has won the rest nine matches. In the previous match played between both teams in IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious by 23 runs.

KKR vs SRH Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

KKR vs SRH Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh.