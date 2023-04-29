'KL Hasn’t Been At His Very Best': Eoin Morgan On LSG Captain's Poor Form In IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants put up a monumental score of 257 runs against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match held on Friday, 28 April, marking the second-highest total in IPL history. Every batter in the Lucknow team, except captain KL Rahul, contributed to the score, hitting 14 sixes in the first innings of the match.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan praised the Lucknow batters on JioCinema, acknowledging the challenge they had amid KL Rahul's poor form with the bat. Morgan commended the team's powerful line-up and was pleased to see the other players stepping up.

Also Read: 'Gambhir Pleading With KL Rahul To Get Out': Memes Galore As LSG Fall Short Of RCB Record

At Mohali, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers shone for Lucknow, scoring two brisk half-centuries, which set the scene for Ayush Badoni to score 43 off 24 balls. Nicholas Pooran then joined in and smacked 45 off 19 balls, aiding the team to reach a massive total against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings.

“Not easy at all, and for various reasons. KL hasn’t been at his very best with the bat, but he would give up all the runs he’s scored through the tournament if Lucknow Super Giants go on to win. It’s good to see when one of your best players and leaders isn’t performing, other guys are stepping up. The likes of Kyle Mayers at the top of the order and the rest of the powerful lineup they have, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, who’s been promoted up the order and doing an unbelievable job," Eoin Morgan said on Jio Cinema.

Also Read: KL Rahul's Strike Rate In Focus Again As LSG Face PBKS In Crucial Mid-table Clash

Parthiv Patel wants Deepak Hooda to find some form

Parthiv Patel, also speaking on JioCinema, expressed his belief that if Deepak Hooda can regain his form, Lucknow Super Giants could be a commanding force in the tournament. The team is currently resting in second place on the IPL 2023 points table with five sweeps in eight games.

"When Ayush Badoni is batting, he does it in a floating role while performing. You have two proven finishers in Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. They have bowlers, as we saw today, with nine bowlers bowling. Everyone can do something or the other. If Deepak Hooda can find some form, they’ll be a complete side at the top of the tournament,” Parthiv Patel said after the match.

Image: BCCI