'Score Tons Of Runs This Year': Wishes Pour In For KL Rahul On IPL Star's 31st Birthday

One of India's foremost players and the captain of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday. On his special day, the right-handed batsman is receiving a plethora of wishes from the cricket world and Bollywood personalities. Know who all have wished KL Rahul.

KL Rahul, who often remains one of the most mentioned cricketers on social media for his on-field performances, is making rounds today for a different reason. It is KL Rahul's birthday today. On his birth anniversary, the LSG skipper is receiving countless wishes from his teammates and fans worldwide. From Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, to Suniel Shetty, numerous personalities have written a post on social media dedicated to KL Rahul.

Wishes pour in for LSG skipper KL Rahul as he celebrates his 32nd birthday

As KL Rahul is quite active on social media, his Instagram stories are filled with Birthday messages. Moreover, wishes are also pouring in on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Here are a few of the many wishes received by KL Rahul on his birthday.

Happiest birthday @klrahul keep winning hearts with your passion for the game! May you be blessed with all the happiness in life brother 🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBpRiYv7ue — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 18, 2023

Happy birthday @klrahul 🎂 hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year 🙌🏻 Good luck for rest of the matches 🏏 pic.twitter.com/o45vmAhQg7 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2023

Things to do today ✅



1. Celebrate Kaptaan Sahab's birthday 🥳

2. Celebrate IPL's birthday 🙌



Regards,

LSG Admin#LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/dExHyRBEbc — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2023

To one of the most talented cricketers @klrahul wishing you the happiest birthday! You are a true role model, may you continue to shine ⭐#KLRahul𓃵 #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/pkV3BMFxEz — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 18, 2023

While scores of wishes are coming in for KL Rahul from several popular individuals, later on in the day there could be stills and visuals coming from the Lucknow Super Giants camp about the probable celebration. As for the fans they are also coming in big numbers to wish KL Rahul. The fans are wishing that in his 32nd year, not just in IPL 2023 but also in the ICC Cricket World Cup, KL Rahul scores big runs for India.