'He Has Had My Number': KL Rahul Names The Toughest Bowler He Has Faced In His Career

India’s premier wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul recently revealed the name of the toughest bowler he has ever dealt with on a cricket field. While speaking to a YouTube influencer, Rahul picked Afghanistan’s spin-bowling sensation Rashid Khan as the most lethal bowler he has faced so far in his career. Rahul also singled AB de Villiers as the fiercest opponent he has played cricket against.

"Toughest opponent I think - AB de Villiers. I love playing with him but I felt like he's one player I just wishes when I was again him that he got out early because I knew he could win the game from any position. The toughest bowler has been Rashid Khan. He has had my number a few times," KL Rahul said on 'The Ranveer Show'.

KL Rahul's injury

KL Rahul sustained a right upper thigh injury while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month. On May 6, Rahul ruled himself out of the rest of the tournament and the upcoming World Test Championship final, saying he was suggested to undergo thigh surgery as soon as possible.

Rahul flew to the United Kingdom to get the surgery done and recently uploaded a picture of himself from London, where he could be seen walking on crutches. Rahul is expected to return to India shortly and start his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He would hope to recover as early as possible to prepare himself for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 50-over tournament will take place in India in October-November this year. Rahul will most likely make it to the Indian World Cup squad if he is fully fit for the challenge. However, the Indian team management may give an opportunity to one of the several young players who have performed well over the past few months, including in IPL 2023, in case Rahul could not heal in time.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as a replacement for Rahul in the World Test Championship final squad. India would lock horns against Australia in the final of the ICC event from June 7 to 11.

Image: AP