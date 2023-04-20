'KL Rahul never used to play like this': T20 World Cup-winner bewildered by LSG captain

KL Rahul seemed stuck while batting during match 26 of the IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals as the Lucknow Super Giants captain ended up scoring 39 runs off 32 balls. Rahul started off the innings slowly and struggled against bowlers like Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. The LSG skipper however started attacking RR bowlers and paced his innings once his eyes got settled. Former Indian bowler and T20 World Cup winner RP Singh has raised his concern about the right-handed batsman's performance in the IPL 2023 and said he looked under pressure and seemed stuck in the match vs Royals.

KL Rahul never used to play like this: RP Singh

“KL Rahul never used to play like this, he used to always have a good strike rate, take the attack to the opposition and play good shots, but here he seemed to be stuck and under pressure," RP Singh said during a discussion on Jio Cinema.

"I might be wrong, but he is probably thinking that his form might return after playing a big innings. His form is not bad, he is still playing his shots, but he is not being able to find those gaps in his shots, he should take those calculative risks which he is not taking", RP Singh continued.

However, KL Rahul's slow batting didn't cost his team the match and Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious by 10 runs vs Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the match in detail, LSG batting first secured a first innings total of 154/7 wherein Kyle Mayers top scored with a half-century and Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

LSG register 4th win in IPL 2023

Chasing the target, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off pretty well for the Royals as they added 87 runs for the first wicket.

Despite Buttler and Jaiswal's first wicket partnership they as well managed to play at a slow pace and the right-handed English scored 40 runs off 41 balls hit at a strike rate of below 100. Lucknow Super Giants made a quick comeback in the match and removed Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer early.

This applied a lot of pressure on young batsmen like Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal and in the end, the hosts lost the match by 10 runs and also faced the second loss of the Indian Premier League 2023.