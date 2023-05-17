Indian cricketer KL Rahul is one of the best batsmen in the current Indian cricket team and is known for his technical batting and calm nature. Rahul who was leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 has been ruled out of the tournament and the WTC final due to the injury he sustained while playing a match of the competition.

Besides, all this KL Rahul was on "The Ranveer Show" also known as "TRS", on which he opened up on many incidents and perspectives of his life. Rahul was also asked about his experience playing under MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to which he replied,

Playing under MS Dhoni

"I have been captained by such great leaders, starting with MS Dhoni, while he was playing, you know he was the captain, he was my captain, my first captain. I have seen how he handled the team and his calmness, the things that he does behind the scenes like building a relationship with each person are something that I have learned from him. You know, you need to build a relationship where these boys will fight for you and will be with you. That is something I learned from him", KL Rahul said.

What has KL Rahul learned from Virat Kohli?

"Then Virat Kohli was our leader for six-seven years and the thing is that the Indian team did under him, the stats are there to be seen and it was phenomenal. the passion, the aggression brought in, he set the standard really high, and his way of leading and captaining was like leading from the front and showing the team how to achieve greatness. He did that and we all jumped on board, we got inspired by the things that he was doing and we tried to be a better version of ourselves and that is something that Virat created and gave each player the power or the realisation to do that you don't have to settle for mediocre. You can push yourself to be better, work on your fitness, work on your diet, and the small things as a team we didn't pay enough attention to, we started paying attention to all these things and I think the results were under Virat were because of that", KL Rahul said.

What is good about Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

"Rohit Sharma, who is like so sharp, as a leader, his strategies, he does a lot of homework before the game, he knows each person's strengths and what he will do and he's put under pressure, where you need to attack him or where are the flaws in his technique and like he is really really good at strategies and understanding the game. All these things are the things I have learned from these people."