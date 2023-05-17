'I Have Received A Lot Of Hate': KL Rahul Breaks Silence On His Constant Criticism On Form

KL Rahul opens up on being constantly trolled on social media. The player often becomes a subject of derision on the micro-blogging website Twitter for one reason or another. At Ranveer Allahabadia's show, Rahul answered whether the rumblings concern him or not.

Being a cricketer in India certainly has its highs and lows, and one player who is intricately aware of that is KL Rahul. The right-handed batsman has over the years enjoyed success in the blue jersey and in the IPL but also encountered criticism incessantly. The 32-year-old often takes a stick from the fans, whenever he does not live up to their expectations with his field game. While despite being active on social media, the player has never reverted to a troll or never have indulged in an online back-and-forth with an expert calling out his name due to his performance, but for the first time the player has come out with the mindful that it is not the best of feelings to get targeted on the internet.

Also visit: DC Vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score

KL Rahul reacts to all the social media trolls that he faces

KL Rahul appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia's "The Ranveer Show (TRS)" and addressed many topics on cricket and out of cricket. Among the subjects that he paid heed to, one was about the persistent trolling he receives on social media. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper did admit that the hate and disrespect he gets affect him, but also expressed gratitude for the love he gets from the fans.

"I know for a fact that the last few months haven't been so great for me on the field. The kind of support and love that I have been receiving from people tells me that I have been able to achieve something right, not only as a cricketer but as a human being also. This is something that will be close to my heart. These things validate that you've had a good impact on people. I have received a lot of hate and negativity too, but the support from my fans is something that means a great deal to me. It is very easy these days to troll someone, join the crowd, and try and bring someone down, making the person even worse than what he/she is already feeling. The trolls affect me sometime and the other boys as well. It feels bad because when we athletes need that support from anyone who feels like they have the power to have a say, they need to understand the mental state of the person they are targeting. None of us want to perform badly for the country. Why would anybody assume or think that I am not honest with the game and not working hard enough? Unfortunately, in sports, there is no connection. I worked hard but the results didn't go my way. There is no formula in sports. Something I try to do is stay away from all things said or written irrespective of the feedback."

While a certain section of the fans, who want the team to succeed may understand the context here and could stop the flow of trolls, social media is an entity where at the end of the day anybody can express his/her opinion. KL Rahul was recently ridiculed for incurring injury amid IPL 2023 and just before the WTC final. The player has been ruled out of both tournaments and while the internet is a polarising place, the batter has been receiving continued "get well soon" wishes on the same platform.