KL Rahul shares first glimpse after latest thigh surgery in London

Earlier in the month, KL Rahul incurred a hamstring injury and was immediately ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2023 season. Rahul’s injury has proven to be a major setback for team India as well, since the player has been winnowed out from the WTC final squad. However, for the fans, some signs of encouragement have emerged as KL Rahul posted an update on his condition.

Rahul, who recently underwent surgery, has been walking with crutches. The right-hander posted a set of photos on Instagram which display the current status of the Lucknow Super Giants skipper. Here are the pics posted by Rahul.

The cricketer had recently shared an update on his surgery. “Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery – it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!” Rahul posted in his social media on Wednesday.

KL Rahul showcased dejection upon incurring injury

While announcing his decision, Rahul expressed his dejection. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” the 31-year-old had posted on his social media.

Since KL Rahul will not be available for the WTC final BCCI has announced Ishan Kishan as his substitute. As for the LSG franchise, they have added Karun Nair to the squad. Rahul might become match-ready before the ICC World Cup 2023.