Krunal Pandya Lauds Stoinis & Pooran For Key Knocks, Reveals What 'changed The Momentum.'

Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways as they demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Hyderabad. In a match which was marred by a number of controversial umpiring decisions the home side put up 182 runs on the board. LSG reached the target with four balls to spare.

Nicholas Pooran's late onslaught and Marcus Stoinis' 25-ball 40 paved the way for a brilliant run chase for the visiting side. The 16th over proved to be a pretty fruitful one for Lucknow Super Giants as Abhishek Sharma conceded a whopping 31 runs to swing the match in the favour of their opponents.

Krunal Pandya heaps praises on LSG bowlers

Praising the efforts of both Yash Thakur and Avesh Khan, stand-in captain Krunal Pandya revealed he thought Sunrisers Hyderabad would cross the 200-run mark.

"With the way they were going I thought 200, but we pulled it back nicely towards the end especially by Yash and Avesh. At this level anything is possible, we had the belief and with players like Stoinis and Pooran, we had to believe. We knew we had to go and there was nothing special, luckily it paid off for us and Abhishek's over changed the momentum."

Pooran whose cameo recorded a crucial win for his side said he had a chat during the break and felt only sixes could change the course of the game.

"We spoke at the break, we felt we needed sixes to win the game. Once a spinner came in, we targeted him. Happy to walk in and hit sixes anytime. It's important to target a sixth bowler. T20 is a batsmen's game, and it is important to take risks. He [Abhishek] is a part-timer for a reason.

"I have played international cricket, I know how to bat in different situations. I just put myself in and executed my skills. In T20 cricket, I prefer a longer time."

LSG will now face Mumbai Indians in their next IPL game while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans.