Liam Livingstone Gives Major Update On His Availability For PBKS In The IPL 2023 - WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The Kings have already won their previous two matches and are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. This is only the second time in IPL history that PBKS has achieved this feat. Despite missing their star player Liam Livingstone, who has been the subject of rumors about his arrival in India to join the team, PBKS has managed to perform well under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan.

Liam Livingstone has now provided a major update regarding his availability for Punjab in the IPL. Livingstone, who suffered knee and ankle injuries and hasn't played for four months, last played for England in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan. However, there is good news for PBKS fans as Livingstone may finally be traveling to India for IPL 2023. In an interview with Lancashire Cricket, the English cricketer provided an update on his departure and when fans can finally see him on the ground playing for Punjab Kings.

"I had injections last week and they've worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I'll be on my way out to India."



"[I'm] getting there, finally. It's been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week or the start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again. Feeling much better. I had some injections midway through last week. It's settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That's probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now," Livingstone said on LancsTV.

"I got over my ankle to play in the World Cup, then my knee has been a bit of a niggly one. I finally sorted that out and my ankle flared up again. Hopefully, they're both under control now and it'll be nice to get back to playing finally. It's been a difficult couple of months, but finally, now I'm like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again," Liam Livingstone added.

SRH vs PBKS: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

