GT vs PBKS: Punjab Kings receive Rs 11.50 crore player boost ahead of Gujarat Titans match

PBKS vs GT: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both the teams are coming off a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and would like to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match Punjab Kings have received a huge boost as one of their main players Liam Livingstone who had missed the team's first three matches of the IPL 2023 has now joined the team squad and shall be available to play in the team's next encounter against Gujarat Titans.

The right-handed English batsman had a phenomenal IPL 2022 for the Punjab Kings and made 437 runs at a strike rate and average of 182.08 and 36.42 respectively he played for his team. His highest score here was 70.

Liam Livingstone joins PBKS squad ahead of GT clash; Watch

Liam Livingstone missed the first three matches as he could join the squad due to the knee injury he sustained in last year's December. Livingstone then has not played any competitive cricket and will straightaway play in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Coming back to some analysis of the PBKS vs GT clash, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings both are coming off with defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to get back to winning ways.

Titans playing vs KKR lost an almost-won match due to the last-over heroics from Rinku Singh. GT while batting first secured a total of 204/4 in which Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan were the team's top scorers with innings of 63 and 53 runs respectively.

Coming in to chase the target Kolkata Knight Riders had a smooth start but were well behind the required rate. Venkatesh Iyer who came into bat as an impact player played an inning of 83 runs and gave the much-needed boost to the innings. At last, it was Rinku Singh who ensured that his team crosses the line by hitting five sixes in the last over and gave his team a historic win.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket defeat over the Sunrisers Hyderabad but the defeat could have been worse if Shikhar Dhawan won't remain on the crease by scoring an unbeaten 99. Shikhar took his team from 70/9 to 143/9 and also registered the highest tenth-wicket partnership with Mohit Rathee.

Kings however lost the match by seven wickets but now would look to get back to the winnings ways against Gujarat Titans.