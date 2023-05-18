'Lord Shaw is back'; Netizens go berserk after Prithvi Shaw comes back to form in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw has had an abysmal IPL 2023 season. The player was subjected to criticism not only for his stroke play but for some off-the-field acts as well. However, on Wednesday, Shaw finally delivered for Delhi Capitals and played a significant role in DC's eventual victory over PBKS by 15 runs.

Delhi Capitals are destined to finish in the bottom two in the prevalent IPL season. The reason for the horrid season could be many but the conspicuous one has to be Prithvi Shaw's poor run of form. Before yesterday, the right-hander played 6 matches for DC and only accumulated a meager 47 runs for the franchise. He was dropped thereon but on Wednesday against PBKS, Prithvi Shaw was given yet another chance to open for the capitals. Shaw started cautiously but upon witnessing the exploits of David Warner from the other end, DC's impact player for the day picked up.

All of a sudden the off-drives and leg side flicks returned to the arsenal of Prithvi Shaw and as a result, Delhi got off to a flier. Warner and Shaw put on 94 runs for the first wicket and after the DC captain got out, Shaw kept on going and completed his half-century. Prithvi Shaw amassed 54 runs before holding out and at the end of the match took away the award for hitting most fours in the match. Shaw hit 7 fours and a six in his knock.

Netizens go berserk after Prithvi Shaw comes back to form during DC vs PBKS

Prithvi Shaw's innings was well received by the netizens. However, as the internet is a polarising place, some users praised the DC opener whereas others saw it as another opportunity to troll Shaw. Here are a few of the many reactions.

CSK be scared, be very scared

Lord Prithvi Shaw is back#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/N1ryBV5CBP — Resistor | #SackNohit (@vedant_ve) May 17, 2023

Fifty celebration by Prithvi Shaw. pic.twitter.com/DTur0qx4ku — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2023

Prithvi Shaw getting back in form before facing CSK. Take care of me Sai Baba. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 17, 2023

This is the Prithvi Shaw that all the Delhi Capitals fans were waiting to see. Go champ. #dc #IPL2023 — Prateek Arya (@Prateek60069568) May 18, 2023

With the win Delhi Capitals eliminated Punjab Kings from the playoffs race. DC will next play CSK, and could spoil their party as well. The match is scheduled to be played on May 20.