LSG vs DC: In the 3rd match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2023 campaign. The match will take place at the Ekana Sports Club in Lucknow. The LSG Vs DC showdown is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.

Following the culmination of the PBKS vs KKR match, the teams of Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will enter the field to conclude the first double header of IPL 2023. Both the teams are well-balanced and possess strengths in every department of the game and on the day whoever will showcase more of that will prevail. LSG will be led by KL Rahul whereas David Warner has been given the command of the DC squad in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

LSG Vs DC IPL 2023: Facts

Lucknow Super Giants debuted in IPL in the 2022 season. In their inaugural season, the team acquired impressive results to qualify for the playoffs. However, the LSG side could not travel beyond the eliminator stage. They were knocked out by RCB last season.

As for the Delhi Capitals, the franchise has been a part of the tournament since its inception. Over the course of 15 seasons, the side has finished at every position at least once. But the maiden title has remained elusive. Ever since going through a transition in 2018, which also saw the change in name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, the team has been faring well in the competition. DC have reached the Playoffs stage in 4 out of the 5 last times. In 2020, it got into the final as well but were defeated by Mumbai Indians. Last season the team finished 5th on the table, and this year they'll be looking to go further.

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals: Head to Head record

With Lucknow Super Giants entering the IPL scene last year, this will only be the third time that these teams will be squaring off. The LSG vs DC or Lucknow Vs Delhi or Lkn vs DC head-to-head record exhibits the supremacy of Lucknow. The contest has taken place twice before and both times it was the KL Rahul led side that got the win. In the two encounters taken place during IPL 2022, Lucknow won once by 6 wickets and the other time by 6 runs. Thus, this time DC would be coming in for redemption. However, for that, the franchise would have to field its strongest XI.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Predicted XI

While it will only be after the toss when the playing XI will be presented. However, looking at squads we can complete on the strongest XI or LKN Vs Dc predicted teams. Thus, here's the best combination.

DC probable playing XI: David Warner [c], Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed

LSG probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live streaming and timing?

To watch IPL live streaming and in this case, the LSG Vs DC live streaming, you need to access the Jio Cinema app. To catch live telecast on television you need to tune into the Star Sports Network. The match will start today at 7:30 PM IST.

How to catch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals updates?

LSG vs DC: Strongest players

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw