KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday evening. The match will be the second game of Day 2, which marks the first double header of the season. It will be the first-ever home game for the Lucknow-based franchise, which made its debut in the Indian Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head into the match with a new skipper at their helm, as Warner gets ready to lead the team in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 1 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, here’s a look at the head-to-head stats, predicted playing XIs, and the LSG vs DC fantasy team.

DC vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

DC vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first

DC vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, A Khan, P Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants: Daniel Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, Amit Mishra, Y Thakur

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: LSG vs DC Head-to-head records

Lucknow Super Giants have been undefeated against DC in the tournament so far, as KL Rahul’s side won twice against the Capitals last season. LSG won the first game in Wankhede by six runs courtesy of Mohsin Khan’s stunning figures of 4/16. Skipper KL also hit 77 runs off 51 balls in that game.

Meanwhile, in the second match between both teams at the DY Patil Stadium, LSG beat DC by six wickets. Quinton de Kock notably hit 80 runs off 52 balls, ensuring a win for his team. Both teams now face eachother for the third time ever on Saturday.

IPL 2023, LKN vs DC Dream11 fantasy team