LSG Vs MI: AB De Villiers Predicts The Winner Of IPL Eliminator Between Mumbai And Lucknow

IPL Eliminator: Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has predicted the winner of the IPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. De Villiers, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league, picked MI as favourites to win the crucial knockout game against LSG on Wednesday. De Villiers said Mumbai Indians have a slight advantage considering the big-match players they have in the squad, referring to Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, and Cameron Green.

De Villiers also highlighted the secret to winning games at the Chepauk Stadium, where the Eliminator between MI and LSG is scheduled to take place. The Proteas legend said that every single run counts, adding that it's the small things and not the big sixes that help in winning games at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also Read: MI Vs LSG: Check Out Mumbai Indians And Lucknow Super Giants' Record In IPL Eliminator

"THE ELIMINATOR!!! LSG vs MI. Who will play GT in Qualifier 2? I feel MI have a slight advantage considering form and big match players who’ve been here before. The secret at the Chepauk and what so many teams get wrong?? Every single run counts, no matter how good or bad you start. It’s the small things and not the big 6’s that win u games there. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a goodie! Whoever wins will take confidence to Ahmedabad against a GT team who might be feeling a touch low after yesterday’s loss," De Villiers wrote in his post.

LSG vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted Batting XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted Bowling XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Also Read: With Mumbai Indians' Batting Finally Clicking, Lucknow Super Giants Bowlers Have Task Cut Out

Mumbai Indians (Predicted Batting XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians (Predicted Bowling XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Image: RCB