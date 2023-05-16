Mumbai Indians are currently locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 63 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. The match is taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the clash, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma caught up with Lucknow's mentor Gautam Gambhir. A video of their meeting has been shared on Twitter by Lucknow Super Giants. In the video, Rohit and Gambhir can be seen talking with each other and sharing a good laugh together.

A photo of Gambhir and Rohit is also doing rounds on social media, where netizens are unnecessarily trolling former India captain Virat Kohli. Gambhir and Kohli were recently involved in an ugly face-off during the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB. They were both fined 100 percent of their match fees by the BCCI.

LSG vs MI: Virat Kohli trolled after Rohit-Gambhir meeting

One user shared the picture with a caption that read, "8 IPL trophies in a single pic." Another user wrote, "Something Kohli can only dream of."

8 IPL trophy , Dream for Harcb and Chokli Fans 😝😂. — SAKET (@CTLoveSST30) May 15, 2023

8 IPL trophies in a single pic.

Rohit 🤝 Gambhir pic.twitter.com/xiigq5AoD9 — Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) May 15, 2023

8 IPL trophies in a single pic pic.twitter.com/vFtlVPIBI9 — DRS (@The_CricUmpire) May 16, 2023

Kohli fans crying in the comments lol😂 — Priyevrat Arya (@AryaPriyevrat) May 16, 2023

As far as the match between Lucknow and Mumbai is concerned, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Lucknow Super Giants have already lost three wickets as they attempt to put on a respectable total on the board. Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, and Quinton de Kock have been sent back to the pavilion by Mumbai Indians bowlers. Jason Dehrendorff dismissed Hooda and Prerak on two consecutive deliveries, while Piyush Chawla removed De Kock.

LSG vs MI: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal

Image: Twitter