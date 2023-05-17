The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians played a last-over thriller at the Ekana Sports City on Tuesday. The match which was eventually won by LSG by 5 runs had many highlights including Krunal Pandya walking off the field upon incurring an injury. Ravichandran Ashwin seemingly quizzed whether it was a real injury or a tactic.

Ekana Sports Ground of Lucknow has arguably proven to be the most challenging wicket to bat on in IPL 2023. Till now no team has crossed the monumental mark of 200 in the prevalent edition, and Tuesday's proceedings did not change anything. Batting first, LSG was reeling at 12 for 2 halfway through the powerplay. But courtesy of Marcus Stoinis' blistering innings of 89 and Krunal Pandya's controlled 49-run knock made sure that Lucknow reaches to a competitive total of 177. While Stoinis remained unbeaten, Pandya made his way back to the pavilion not because of the conventional reason but due to a minor injury. While LSG fans wanted their skipper to get to his fifty but in place they saw the player limping off.

R Ashwin raises question as LSG skipper Krunal Pandya walks during LSG vs MI

While many fans have sympathized with Krunal Pandya, Sanjay Manjrekar and R Ashwin are off to a different opinion. Sanjay Manjarekar has termed the move as "selfless" if it was a tactic, whereas Ashwin has also questioned the intention of the move. "Retired out", wrote Ashin on Twitter. The members of the cricket world think Pandya hatched the plan to bring Nicholas Pooran to the crease, who was next to come.

The rules permit you to do it! There is no cheating — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2023

Though Nicholas Pooran's arrival at the crease did not go as per allegedly planned by Pandya, as the batsman could only add 8 runs to the total. However, over the course of the game, it did not turn out to be crucial since LSG got the result they wanted. Super Giants stopped Mumbai Indians from achieving the target. Pandya was quite active on the field and the players particularly Mohsin Khan lived up to his expectations. Khan bowled the last over and defended 11 runs when Cameron Green was ready to slog. Virtue of the win, LSG is at 14 points now at the Points Table and needs another win to enter the qualification zone of the playoffs.