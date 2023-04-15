Quick links:
LSG vs PBKS: In match 21 of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings. The contest will take place in the second half of the day, which will also feature DC vs RCB. LSG vs PBKS is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.
Despite KL Rahul's quiet run of form, LSG have proven to be a formidable side, winning three out of the four matches played. On the other hand, PBKS have incurred a couple of defeats after starting in a blistering fashion. Thus, in this battle between the Northerners, who will get the bragging rights? Will it be LSG continuing its winning run or PBKS will get the reprieve they want? All to seen as Ekana Sports City, Lucknow is set to become the spectacle point. Shikhar Dhawan will miss the match due to an injury.
Punjab Kings win the toss and elect to bowl first.
With only one season has passed since the birth of Lucknow in the eminent tournament, the teams of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have so far come across only once. In that encounter, it was LSG that prevailed. Super Giants got the better of Punjab by 20 runs in their one-off match. So, as for the head-to-head score, currently, it is 1-0 in favor of LSG. Today's match will modify this score, PBKS will be seeking to draw level with LSG, whereas LSG would be looking to extend their lead.
