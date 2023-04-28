LSG Vs PBKS: Records Tumble As Lucknow Super Giants Score 2nd Highest IPL Score In History

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants have posted the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League as they have amassed a whopping 257 against Punjab Kings. Riding on Kyle Mayers' explosive 50 and Marcus Stoinis' brilliant 72 the LSG batsmen made merry on a batting-friendly surface. Nicholas Pooran launched a late onslaught while Ayush Badoni too came up with a substantial contribution.

KL Rahul failed yet again but the skipper would be happy with the way his batting lineup has responded to the occasion.

LSG run carnage as they post 257 runs against PBKS

Mayers (54 off 24) went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis (72 off 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19). Back to lead Punjab after three games, Shikhar Dhawan opted to field but his bowlers were all over the place on a belter of a track.

Barring Rahul Chahar, all the other six bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. The usually frugal Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in four overs and Kagiso Rabada gave away 52 runs in four overs although he had two wickets to show for his efforts.

The total was also the highest of the season and six runs shy of 263, the highest ever total in IPL history achieved by RCB back in 2013 when Chris Gayle played his epic 175-run knock.

Mayers looked in menacing tough from the get go as he smashed Arshdeep for four boundaries in his opening over. He started with a gorgeous drive through point before using his long levers to target the long on and deep mid-wicket region, collecting seven fours and four sixes in total. Such was his confidence and he took a couple of strides forward to dispatch Rabada just over his head. After Mayers fell inside the Powerplay, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run stand off only 47 balls to maintain the momentum created by Mayers.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Brief Score

Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 (Kyle Mayers 54 off 24 balls, Marcus Stoinis 72 off 40 balls, Nicholas Pooran 45 off 19 balls, Kagiso Rabada 2/52) vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra

(With PTI Inputs)