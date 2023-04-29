KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants was able to get past Punjab Kings in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated the host by 56 runs in Mohali. LSG put up first innings score of 257/5 wherein Marcus Stoinis top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs which included six fours and five sixes. Team captain KL Rahul yet again was not able to perform in the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match and got out after scoring 12 runs off nine balls.

This was also the second-highest team total in the history of the Indian Premier League after Royal Challengers Bangalore's263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. The fans on social media have now come up with various memes on KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir as LSG was not able to breach RCB's highest team total record.

Memes galore after the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match on KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir

Looking at how Lucknow scored 200 in 16 overs, other IPL teams has taken a note that the best strategy against LSG is to not get KL Rahul out early. #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/VbvE64yuZ7 — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 28, 2023

But it was

a LSG batsman KL Rahul's catch pic.twitter.com/CjeYsWwvfT — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) April 28, 2023

LSG's totals this season

When KL Rahul scored more than 20 runs

127/5 (16 overs)

159/8

154/7

128/7



When KL Rahul scored 20 or less

193/6

205/7

213/9

257/5 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 28, 2023

Gambhir to Rahul * :



"Tu agli baar 0 par out hona to RCB ka record tod denge "🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yQvxjxtp1m — Badal (@Badal77274728) April 28, 2023

Gambhir getting angry that RCB record is safe here https://t.co/xJZzL32s8x — . (@karthik_jammy_) April 28, 2023

Rare picture of Gautham Gambhir pleading with KL Rahul to get out early in next games as well as he did today. #GautamGambhir #KLRahul #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/i0Om72z4oK — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) April 28, 2023

Coming back to the match, Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers also came up with a half-century and hit 54 runs in 24 balls. His innings included seven fours and four sixes.

While chasing the target, Punjab Kings didn't have a good start as they lost captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh early. Atharva Taide came up with a half-century and scored 66 runs off just 36 balls and his innings included eight fours and two sixes. In the end, the target proved to be too much for his team and they ended up being on the losing side.