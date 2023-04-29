Last Updated:

'Gambhir Pleading With KL Rahul To Get Out': Memes Galore As LSG Fall Short Of RCB Record

LSG vs PBKS: A memefest start as an image of Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul talking went viral as LSG fell just short of RCB's all-time IPL record

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul

Image: Jio Cinema


KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants was able to get past Punjab Kings in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated the host by 56 runs in Mohali. LSG put up first innings score of 257/5 wherein Marcus Stoinis top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs which included six fours and five sixes. Team captain KL Rahul yet again was not able to perform in the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match and got out after scoring 12 runs off nine balls. 

This was also the second-highest team total in the history of the Indian Premier League after Royal Challengers Bangalore's263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. The fans on social media have now come up with various memes on KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir as LSG was not able to breach RCB's highest team total record. 

READ: DC vs SRH today match IPL live score

 Memes galore after the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match on KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir 

READ: GT vs KKR IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Coming back to the match, Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers also came up with a half-century and hit 54 runs in 24 balls. His innings included seven fours and four sixes. 

While chasing the target, Punjab Kings didn't have a good start as they lost captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh early. Atharva Taide came up with a half-century and scored 66 runs off just 36 balls and his innings included eight fours and two sixes. In the end, the target proved to be too much for his team and they ended up being on the losing side. 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT