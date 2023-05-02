Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated face-off with Virat Kohli as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday at the Ekana Stadium. Naveen and Virat exchanged some words during the last phase of the LSG vs RCB match before Kohli was seen losing his cool on the Afghanistan pacer.

LSG spinner Amit Mishra tried to calm down Kohli before he also got involved in the face-off. Naveen wasn't happy with some of the reactions from Kohli during the match and he posted a story on Instagram apparently highlighting the same. Later on, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had a huge face-off after the IPL 2023 match

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq post story after Kohli fight

LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli has an ugly face-off with Gautam Gambhir

Star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kohli, one of RCB's batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the Bengaluru-based side won the match by 18 runs on Monday night.

Both were on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The brief interaction with Kohli, who seemed extra animated throughout the fielding innings of RCB, with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation.

While the players were shaking hands after the match, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB's Glenn Maxwell separated them.

This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument with players from both sides surrounding them.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

Initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir's shoulder, but as the heated exchange continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya -- also hailing from Delhi -- stepped in to separate the duo.

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain Rahul.

The IPL said in a statement that both Kohli and Gambhir admitted to breach of IPL Code of Conduct rules. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

