LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli set to make 'biggest record of IPL' against Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 encounter on the cards, RCB batsman Virat Kohli is all set to achieve yet another record. Kohli who has scored 6957 in his IPL career, is just 43 runs away to score 7000 runs in the tournament and also will become the first-ever player to achieve the feat.

Virat Kohli set to achieve another massive feat

RCB batsman Virat Kohli till now has scored 333 runs in the IPL 2023 so far and is placed at number five in the top run-getters list. Virat has hit five half-centuries in five matches at a strike rate of 142.30. Kohli also holds the record of hitting the most runs in an IPL season and scored 973 runs in the IPL 2016 with four centuries.

Before this Virat Kohli achieved the record of hitting the most fifty runs scores at a single venue and hit his 25th half-century at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Delhi Capitals. Virat also became the first player to hit 2500 runs at a single venue in the history of the Indian Premier League.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Match Preview

Coming back to the preview of the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore till now have had a topsy-turvy campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and are placed in sixth place with four wins and four losses from five matches. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj till now have been the top performers of the team whereas the rest of the team till now have come up with a below-average performance. The middle order and the death bowling have been one of the real concerns of the team and they will hope to address the issue in the clash against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand are coming off a huge 56-run win against Punjab Kings after they achieved the second-highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League. Marcus Stoinis was the star of the match and played a blistering knock of 72 runs. The team will hope to repeat its performance against RCB and also maintain its second spot in the points table.