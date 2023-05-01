Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul suffered a serious injury during the LSG vs RCB match in the IPL 2023. KL Rahul, while running back to save a boundary, went in for a dive but in the process injured what looked like a serious injury to his leg as he grimaced in pain. Rahul then had to be taken out of the field by the LSG's medical unit as it looked like the IPL superstar wasn't able to properly walk.

KL Rahul is set to undergo further scans to further establish the extent of his injury as it looks like the IPL 2023 campaign might be over for the LSG skipper. Here's a video of how he injured his leg:-

LSG vs RCB live score: What happened to KL Rahul?

Kl Rahul Injured pic.twitter.com/5iDX4Zib68 — TCb Cricket (@ManjuManch83909) May 1, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

While regular skipper Faf du Plessis returned to captaincy, RCB made two changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey and Anuj Rawat for Shahbaz Ahmed.

LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan out of the game and K Gowtham coming in his place.

Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

