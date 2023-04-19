LSG Vs RR: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 26

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The fans will see Sanju Samson and KL Rahul take on each other in the LSG vs RR IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Match number 26 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be a battle for the top spot as both the teams are currently no 1 and 2 in the present standings.
The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are in red-hot form in the current Indian Premier League 2023 but are also coming off a two-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings. Despite the loss in the last match the biggest positive LSG has received is Rahul's return to form. The team's captain scored 74 runs off 56 balls which included eight fours and one six.
Rajasthan Royals on the other hand under the leadership of Sanju Samson also seem to be having a good run till now in the Indian Premier League 2023 and defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the biggest performers of the RR team and the team would be hoping for the same performance against LSG.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Sanju Samson, S Hetmyer, Y Jaiswal, D Jurel, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Y Chahal, T Boult, A Zampa
Lucknow Super Giants: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, A Mishra, J Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals: D Padikkal, J Root, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin
Coming to the head-to-head record of the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, both the teams have battled out each other twice and till now the men in purple are unbeaten against the KL Rahul-led franchise. IPL 2022, however, was the debut season of the Lucknow Super Giants and with the teams playing only two matches the much-awaited clash to take place in Jaipur can be a thriller.
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (wk)
Batsman: KL Rahul (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran
All-Rounder: KH Pandya, R Ashwin
Bowler: Y Chahal, T Boult, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals to win the match by batting second against Lucknow Super Giants
The RR vs LSG live streaming match can be watched on Jio Cinema at 7:30 pm while the RR vs LSG will live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium’s surface is bowler-friendly, providing plenty of assistance for both pacers and spinners. The team batting second has a terrific record at this venue, and the team winning the toss will most likely choose to chase.
