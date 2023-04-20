'All That Talk About 160, I Don't Buy It': Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Slams KL Rahul

KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a low-scoring thriller in Jaipur as they beat the Rajasthan Royals in match 26 of the IPL 2023 by 10 runs. Lucknow captain Rahul played an inning of 39 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 121.88. The right-handed batsman however started off pretty slowly and was not even scoring at a run-a-ball. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has slammed the LSG skipper for his slow batting approach from the start during the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match.

"Absolutely. All that talk about 160, I don't buy it. When you have two chances, if you convert that 39 to 60 or 70, 160 becomes 175. You need someone in the top 3 to carry on and play that long inning", Ravi Shastri said in the post-match interaction on Star Sports.

READ: RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Despite KL Rahul's slow start, he was able to make up the slow strike rate towards the end and also added 82 runs for the first wicket along with Kyle Mayers. Rahul though got dismissed but Mayers went forward and scored a half-century. The visitors at the end scored a first-innings total of 154/7 with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran providing the much-needed finish to the innings. Stoinis and Pooran played an inning of 21 and 29 runs respectively and added 45 runs for the sixth wicket.

READ: DC vs KKR IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Chasing the target would have been easy for the hosts seeing the previous record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. also got a good and solid start from openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal as both of them did an 87-run partnership for the first wicket.

Despite Buttler and Jaiswal's first wicket partnership they as well managed to play at a slow pace and the right-handed English scored 40 runs off 41 balls hit at a strike rate of below 100. Lucknow Super Giants came back in the match after they removed the Rajasthan Royals openers and also got the wickets of key batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer quickly.

This applied a lot of pressure on young batsmen like Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal and in the end, the hosts lost the match by 10 runs and also faced the second loss of the Indian Premier League 2023.