Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul played an underwhelming knock of 39 runs off 32 balls after he made a slow start to his innings. While Rahul was looking to up the scoring run rate, he hit a six to RR leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal which went over a distance of 103m. The LSG skipper's wife Athiya Shetty who had come along to watch his husband bat in Jaipur couldn't stop celebrating seeing the six. The knock was effective in his team's favour and they emerged victorious in the LSG vs RR IPL 2023 match by 10 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants while batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2023 were offered a slow but steady start by the openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers and the duo added 82 runs for the first wicket. Rahul and Mayers, however, started slowly and, after their eyes were set on the ball, started to attack the Rajasthan Royals.

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first victim of the LSG attack and was hit for two sixes and a boundary in the ninth over of the innings. The best shot was when Rahul hit Chahal for a 103m monster toward the midwicket boundary.

Returning to the further highlights of the match, after the openers' push, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran gave the much-needed finishing to the innings and added 45 runs for the sixth wicket.

Chasing the target the hosts also started off well and the openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 87 runs for the first wicket. Buttler though didn't play the way he is known and got out after playing a knock of 41 off 40 balls. However, after Jaiswal and Jos fell the host lost captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in quick succession.

After losing their key batsmen RR's lower order could handle the run rate pressure and on a difficult batting pitch in Jaipur they ended up being on the losing side.