IPL 2023: When Royal Challengers Bangalore met Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in match number 43 of the ongoing IPL 2023, tempers flared and things seemingly became too personal for the players and support staff between two sides. Can this be termed as the start of a new rivalry? Of course yes, and it is here to stay. In a low-scoring affair in Lucknow, RCB beat LSG by a margin of 18 runs while defending a meager total of 126 runs.

Just after the IPL match ended, Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and things escalated so much that they had to be separated by their respective groups. Things started to take a serious narrative after Virat Kohli indulged in a war of words with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq in the 17th over of Lucknow Super Giants' batting innings. Amit Mishra tried to calm down the situation but even he too had to face the wrath of Virat Kohli's aggression. After the match ended, Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq came face to face once again during the customary post-match handshakes and things got worse.

Now Mohammed Siraj has come out and has posted a tweet that might be an indirect dig at the LSG team and the support staff. It was not just Kohli, but Mohammed Siraj also seemed quite animated as he continued to steam in and bowl to the LSG batsmen. Siraj claimed 1 wicket and conceded 24 runs in his quota of 3 overs at an economy of 8.00.

Here's what Mohammed Siraj tweeted:

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Y Thakur, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: M Bracewell, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, V Vijaykumar, S Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: D Sams, P Mankad, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock